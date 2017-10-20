Kate Hudson exercises to ''improve'' her mood.

The 38-year-old actress - who has co-founded her own fitness label Fabletics - has admitted she not only works out and meditates to stay fit and healthy but to also keep her feeling positive, and her favourite time of yoga is ''transcendental meditation'' because it is ''so simple and quiet''.

Speaking about her work out to Net-A-Porter's The Edit, the 'Fools Gold' star said: ''Contentment takes discipline.

''Exercise and meditation improve our moods and keep us healthy. So that's what I do. I've tried all kinds of yoga, but transcendental meditation is the one I always go back to. It's so simple and quiet.''

Although Kate - who has sons Ryan, 13, with her former partner Chris Robinson, and Bingham, six, with her previous lover Matt Bellamy - has admitted her ''extroverted nature'' leads people to believe she is perky all the time, but the American beauty has admitted she isn't as positive as she seems, and she would be a ''crazy person'' if she was ''happy all the time''.

She explained: ''I'd be a crazy person if I was happy all the time. Maybe my extroverted nature makes people think I am. And I do love life. But I've had times in my life that were intensely not coming from a happy place.''

And the 'Almost Famous' star has revealed despite having a busy work schedule, she does her best to make time for her friends.

Kate - who is the daughter of actress Goldie Hawn - said: ''Celebrating your tribe. I'm a real believer in celebration.

''My whole personality is to be at the center of maintaining groups and friends.''