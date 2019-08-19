Kate Hudson will ''probably'' marry Danny Fujikawa.

The 'Fool's Gold' actress - who was previously wed to Chris Robinson and engaged to Matt Bellamy - admitted she and her partner have been discussing the prospect of tying the knot and think the ''symbolism and commitment'' would mean a lot to their family.

Asked if she and her partner will marry, Kate - who has Ryder, 15, with Chris, Bingham, eight, with Matt and Rani Rose, 10 months, with Danny - told Stella magazine: ''Probably, I think so. We think about that a lot.

''Marriage is definitely not a golden ticket - it's not going to solve any challenges in a relationship.

''But as someone who's lived through... well, trial and error, I think that the symbolism of marriage, that commitment, is more important to kids than we sometimes think.''

Although her relationships with the two rockers didn't work out, the 40-year-old actress will always ''love'' Chris and Matt because of their sons.

She said: ''It's all about my kids.

''Which means I have to love their fathers, no matter what. And so I put my ego aside, I put aside any challenges that didn't allow those relationships to last, and I love them - it doesn't mean I have to be with them.

''And I think my kids feel that we're all on the same page. I don't know how I've pulled that off!''

The 'Almost Famous' star admitted she finds it hard to work on films now because of her brood.

She explained: ''Making a movie when you have kids is really challenging - the hours are crazy and the kids hate coming to set - but having three kids of such different ages makes it even more complicated.

''If I'm going to make a movie now, I have to schedule it so it works for my kids.''