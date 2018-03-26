Kate Hudson wants another baby.

The 38-year-old actress - who has sons Ryder, 14, with ex-husband Chris Robinson, and Bingham, six, with former fiance Matt Bellamy - is ''not done'' having children yet and would love to have a daughter, but she's not sure how many kids her partner Danny Fujikawa wants.

She said: ''I'd like to [have more children]! I'm not done yet. A girl would be fun.

''We'll see. We'll see how many Danny wants.''

The 'How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days' actress was 24 when she had her first child and admits that makes her feel different to her friends as they're only just starting their families now, though she has no regrets.

She told The Times newspaper: ''I've only ever been a mom! I never had an adult life without kids. My friends had their whole twenties -- they're all just getting pregnant now. But everything I've experienced has been great, albeit not conventional, including my childhood.''

With her own acting background and her sons' fathers being musicians, Kate is not surprised that both her sons seem destined to be performers when they grow up.

She said: ''Oh, yeah! I definitely believe it's in the DNA. It's just what you know, it's in your gut and you just pursue it.

''[Ryder is] a great mimic. I wouldn't be surprised -- I'd be a little concerned, but in a good way -- if he went into stand-up.

''And Bing is abnormally musical. He's been drumming since he was a year and a half.''

Though her work sometimes keeps her apart from her children, the 'Fool's Gold' actress is thankful technology keeps them in touch - though it isn't always convenient.

She said: ''It's funny with FaceTime now -- you're always still with your kids all day, even when you're travelling. Last night I kept getting calls about homework. I was, like, 'Honey, I'm trying to get to sleep!' ''