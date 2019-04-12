Kate Hudson wants ''100 kids''.

The 39-year-old actress already has three children - Ryder, 15, whom she has with ex-husband Chris Robinson, Bingham, seven, whose father is Kate's former partner Matt Bellamy, and Rani, six months, with current boyfriend Danny Fujikawa - but has said she's not done yet, as despite having a troublesome pregnancy with daughter Rani, she'd love to have more children.

She said: ''[I] would have 100 kids. [I] love being pregnant.

''[My last pregnancy was] pretty brutal. I could hardly walk. I had this thing, it happened with Bing too, I have like a dancer hip ... when I start carrying heavier, forget it, I can hardly get up the stairs.

''But I'll still get pregnant again! I just love it.''

And the 'Almost Famous' star isn't worried about her children growing up either, as she says she ''can't wait'' until Ryder is old enough to drink, so she can take him to bars.

She added in an upcoming episode of 'The Rachel Ray Show': ''People kind of go, 'I want to freeze them when they're little.' I'm like, 'I don't,' actually. I'm having a blast. I can't wait to go to a bar with my kid - is that weird? He's so much fun!

''He's almost 6 feet. I used to dream about that day, like, 'One day, honey, I'm going to be looking up to you.' And the other day, he gave me a hug and I almost burst into tears. It's crazy, it's amazing, it's beautiful.''

Kate's excitement for Ryder's 21st birthday comes as she recently said she ''deserves a hangover'', after working hard to raise three children since the birth of baby Rani last year.

Speaking previously about her plans for her 40th birthday later this month, Kate said: ''At this point, I just want to tell everybody, 'Hey, I'm gonna have a party,' and then everybody shows up.

''I personally, with having a baby, feel like I deserve a really good hangover. I've been so good, I've been so busy. I've been breastfeeding like crazy and I just want some martinis. I want to sleep in. [That'd be] really nice.''