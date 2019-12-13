Kate Hudson took longer to lose her baby weight after she gave birth to her daughter Rani 14 months ago.
Kate Hudson took ''a little bit longer'' to lose her baby weight after her third child.
The 40-year-old actress gave birth to her little girl Rani, whom she has with her partner Danny Fujikawa, 14 months ago but rather than bouncing back to her pre-baby weight straight away, she took things slower and learnt about food.
Speaking to PEOPLE.com, she said: ''This one took a little bit longer. It was like 12 months, but I did it differently. It was a smarter way to take weight off, because it stays off. I think the wonderful thing about what that is, is you can eat what you want, you just have to be conscious. It teaches you about food.''
The 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' star - who is an ambassador for WW - was taught from a very young age by her parents Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell how to care for her body and what foods fuel the body.
She explained: ''I really understand food. I understand what I'm putting in my body, I grew up like that. My parents are who taught me about that. But there's a lot of people out there who don't have that relationship to food.''
Meanwhile, Kate - who also has Ryder, 15, and Bingham, eight, from two previous relationships - recently hailed herself as a ''super-mum''.
She said previously: ''I make mistakes all the time. I've yelled at my kids too much, and I've also cursed in front of them, and I also haven't shown up for things because I was out of town.
''But at the same time, I have days where I'm like, 'I'm a f***ing super-mum.' I am cooking, cleaning, doing homework, changing diapers, I worked out.''
The 'Almost Famous' star says she's now learned to just do her ''best''.
She added: ''What I've learned - and what I'm learning - is that I'm doing the best I can.''
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Thurgood Marshall (Chadwick Boseman) is well known for becoming the first African American Supreme Court...
This reunion of actor Mark Wahlberg and director Peter Berg feels like a natural successor...
Deepwater Horizon is an American disaster film that is based upon the true story of...
This animated trilogy concludes on a very high note with this smart, involving and often...
Mother's Day is the latest in the series of Garry Marshall's films which include Valentine's...
Sometimes, life can really take a turn when you least expect it. For one man,...
Aidan Bloom may look like he's got a lot going for him on the outside,...
Tom and Anna Reed are a young married couple who have moved all the way...
A terrific story is compromised by the demands of commercial filmmaking, adding action-thriller scenes to...
Rachel and Darcy have been friends since school, though the girls are very different, it...
Shot in the style of a bland Hollywood rom-com, this film is actually a weepie...
Being based on the Jim Thompson novel, this could never be a cheery romp. Indeed,...
Lou Ford leads -what looks to be a pretty unremarkable existence, he's the deputy Sheriff...