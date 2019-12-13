Kate Hudson took ''a little bit longer'' to lose her baby weight after her third child.

The 40-year-old actress gave birth to her little girl Rani, whom she has with her partner Danny Fujikawa, 14 months ago but rather than bouncing back to her pre-baby weight straight away, she took things slower and learnt about food.

Speaking to PEOPLE.com, she said: ''This one took a little bit longer. It was like 12 months, but I did it differently. It was a smarter way to take weight off, because it stays off. I think the wonderful thing about what that is, is you can eat what you want, you just have to be conscious. It teaches you about food.''

The 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' star - who is an ambassador for WW - was taught from a very young age by her parents Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell how to care for her body and what foods fuel the body.

She explained: ''I really understand food. I understand what I'm putting in my body, I grew up like that. My parents are who taught me about that. But there's a lot of people out there who don't have that relationship to food.''

Meanwhile, Kate - who also has Ryder, 15, and Bingham, eight, from two previous relationships - recently hailed herself as a ''super-mum''.

She said previously: ''I make mistakes all the time. I've yelled at my kids too much, and I've also cursed in front of them, and I also haven't shown up for things because I was out of town.

''But at the same time, I have days where I'm like, 'I'm a f***ing super-mum.' I am cooking, cleaning, doing homework, changing diapers, I worked out.''

The 'Almost Famous' star says she's now learned to just do her ''best''.

She added: ''What I've learned - and what I'm learning - is that I'm doing the best I can.''