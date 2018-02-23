Kate Hudson has been chosen to front La Mer's new skincare campaign.

The 38-year-old actress is lending her fresh face to the brand's latest global digital campaign, which has been titled Ways to Love La Mer, and Kate has revealed she's been a fan of Creme de la Mer since she was given a pot by her mother, actress Goldie Hawn, as a teenager.

She confessed: ''[It was] the first quality skincare product I ever used.''

Kate revealed that the secret to her enviably youthful-looking skin is the products she uses allied to her positive attitude.

And the blonde beauty has explained why she's such a big fan of La Mer's Moisturizing Cool Gel Cream.

She shared: ''It has a light, cool consistency that soothes and calms my skin immediately.''

Kate also stressed the need to drinking plenty of water in order to keep herself hydrated.

The Hollywood actress explained: ''First, and foremost, I like to stay hydrated. Drinking water is always on my mind.

''I also believe in taking supplements for skin health. Fish oil is one supplement that's not only good for your skin but great for your heart.''

Kate subsequently opened up about some of her other beauty secrets.

She explained: ''When it comes to cleansing, it's easy to over-clean your skin and strip it of its natural moisture. So, when possible, I wash my face once a day, at night only, and - here's a trick - I avoid using water!

''I love oil cleansers that you use on dry skin and pat off, like La Mer's The Cleansing Oil.

''Then, I finish off with a toner or micellar water that gives me that extra clean, hydrated feeling. If cleansing in the morning, I use La Mer's The Moisturizing Cool Gel Cream, usually followed by an antioxidant serum, and I always finish with sunscreen.''