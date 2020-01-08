Kate Hudson has paid tribute to her son Ryder on his 16th birthday, admitting the first 16 years have flown by.
Kate Hudson has paid tribute to her son Ryder on his 16th birthday.
The 'Almost Famous' star admits the first 16 years of her son's life had flown by but she is ''ready'' for whatever comes their way from now on.
Sharing a throwback video of Ryder, she wrote alongside it: ''I didn't realise it would be here so fast! 16 years today. 16. I will savor these next couple years before he flies the nest. People sometimes get sad on days like this. Time creeps up on us and rocks us a bit, reminding us that the years don't wait for us to be ready. Well, RYDER IF YOUR READING! I'M READY!!! I'm excited for your future. An amazing young man you are. I am honored that you chose me to be your mother. And here's the thing...you still have two years under this roof. My roof, my rules ;) Happy Birthday baby @mr.ryderrobinson (sic)''
Meanwhile, Kate previously revealed her son ''doesn't care'' about getting his driver's license, something which surprises her because when she was his age she couldn't wait to have her own car and drive around.
Speaking about her eldest son, Kate - who also has eight-year-old son Bingham with her former fiance Matt Bellamy, and 15-month-old daughter Rani with her partner Danny Fujikawa - said: ''He doesn't care. I don't know what it is about kids right now - they don't really care! I think maybe because of Lyft and Uber. The second I was 15, I was like, 'Give me my permit!' Ryder's kinda like, 'I got basketball practice, I can't really do the permit thing right [now].' But I'm gonna let him do his thing.''
Kate has Ryder with her ex-husband Chris Robinson.
'No Turning Back' was released on this day (January 3rd) in 2003.
Bastille rocked up at The Winter Gardens in Margate for their 'Doom Days Club Nights' tour, making sure they were playing in more unfamiliar towns...
Stealing Sheep made their way down to Elsewhere in Margate to put on their wholly unique and utterly captivating live show.
Listen to her new single 'Down'.
Thurgood Marshall (Chadwick Boseman) is well known for becoming the first African American Supreme Court...
This reunion of actor Mark Wahlberg and director Peter Berg feels like a natural successor...
Deepwater Horizon is an American disaster film that is based upon the true story of...
This animated trilogy concludes on a very high note with this smart, involving and often...
Mother's Day is the latest in the series of Garry Marshall's films which include Valentine's...
Sometimes, life can really take a turn when you least expect it. For one man,...
Aidan Bloom may look like he's got a lot going for him on the outside,...
Tom and Anna Reed are a young married couple who have moved all the way...
A terrific story is compromised by the demands of commercial filmmaking, adding action-thriller scenes to...
Rachel and Darcy have been friends since school, though the girls are very different, it...
Shot in the style of a bland Hollywood rom-com, this film is actually a weepie...
Being based on the Jim Thompson novel, this could never be a cheery romp. Indeed,...
Lou Ford leads -what looks to be a pretty unremarkable existence, he's the deputy Sheriff...