Kate Hudson's son ''doesn't care'' about getting his driver's license.

The 'Almost Famous' star can't believe her 15-year-old son Ryder - whom she has with her ex-husband Chris Robinson - isn't interested in learning to drive, because when she was his age she couldn't wait to have her own car.

Speaking about her eldest son, Kate - who also has eight-year-old son Bingham with her former fiance Matt Bellamy, and 14-month-old daughter Rani with her partner Danny Fujikawa - said: ''He doesn't care. I don't know what it is about kids right now - they don't really care! I think maybe because of Lyft and Uber.

''The second I was 15, I was like, 'Give me my permit!' Ryder's kinda like, 'I got basketball practice, I can't really do the permit thing right [now].'

''But I'm gonna let him do his thing.''

The 40-year-old actress also dished on the other members of her family, as she revealed her daughter Rani has an obsession with shoes.

She explained: ''She loves shoes - her first word was shoes.''

Kate went on to discuss her new podcast 'Sibling Rivalry' - which she hosts alongside her brother Oliver Hudson - and said that whilst her older sibling was ''terrible'' to her when they were kids, they've since grown to love one another.

Speaking during an appearance on 'The Rachael Ray Show', she said: ''He was terrible to me! He was a terrible older brother.

''But when he left for college, we just both broke down and that was it. Our relationship was never the same. Also, my friends started getting older and he started thinking they were really cute, so he liked hanging around.''