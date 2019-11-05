Kate Hudson says her brief romance with Dax Shepard ''got hot fast''.

The pair had a fling in 2007 which blossomed after a prank on the paparazzi, as they made it look like they were dating by holding hands whilst walking out of celebrity hotspot Nobu in Los Angeles.

Speaking to his former lover on his 'Armchair Expert' podcast, Dax recalled: ''We exited Nobu; I was shirtless; we were holding hands.

''I was acting mad at the paparazzi that they were invading our privacy. And then that just led to somehow hanging out.''

The pair dated for a few months after the 'Almost Famous' star's split from ex-husband Chris Robinson, but she wasn't ready to embark on a relationship so soon after her divorce, especially as their son Ryder was only three at the time.

Dax said: ''We were in different places in our lives, I think.''

And Kate explained: ''It was so much fun and then it got hot fast.

''It got connective, and I wasn't prepared. I was making a movie; I had [my son] Ryder.''

Dax married 'Frozen' star Kristen Bell in 2013, and the couple have daughters Delta, four, and six-year-old Lincoln together.

Kate went on to become engaged to Muse rocker Matt Bellamy - with whom she has eight-year-old son Bingham - for three years, before going their separate ways in September 2014.

The 'Bride Wars' actress has been with partner Danny Fujikawa since 2017, and the pair welcomed their first child together, daughter Rani, 13 months ago.

Kate recently insisted she is in no rush to walk down the aisle again anytime soon.

She said: ''Oh god! I'm not thinking about that.

''Yeah, especially after one wedding, you're like, 'Whew!' It's a lot of work but yeah, not anytime soon but I love the man!''