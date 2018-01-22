Kate Hudson feels ''blessed'' that her mother is her role model.

The 'Fool's Gold' actress - who has two sons, Ryder, 14, from her marriage to Chris Robinson, and seven-year-old Bingham with ex-fiance Matt Bellamy - has learned a lot from her famous mom, Goldie Hawn and credits her for the way she raises her own children.

Asked what she's learned from her mother, Kate told E! News: ''Oh god, how much time do we have?

''It's challenging because it is that plentiful. I feel lucky and blessed that I have a role model that I can call mom.

''I think that compassion, to be compassionate. I have a lot of fight in me by nature. I think one of the things my mom has taught me is to find compassion in everything that I do, kindness, and that family is everything, that how we raise our children is the true legacy for everyone and everything. So everything we put our hearts into is really just for our family.''

But her 72-year-old mother didn't have such kind words for her daughter.

Asked what Kate had taught her, she quipped: ''Absolutely nothing.''

Kate added: ''Welcome to our family.''

But the 'Snatched' actress - who has Kate, 38, and also son Oliver, 41, with ex-husband Bill Hudson, as well as Wyatt, 31, with long-term partner Kurt Russell - admitted she has learned a lot from all of her children and has a very different relationship with each of them.

She said: ''The problem is that our parents seem to think they're supposed to know everything, but if you listen to your child, they will tell you things.

''And every child is different, so what Kate and I have together is not what Ollie or Wyatt and I have together. because when you listen to your kid, you hear who they are, and that's what you tender--not who you think they should be.''

The two actresses teamed up at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards to present the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series accolade to the 'This Is Us' cast and though it was their first joint awards appearance together, it wasn't the first thing they've presented together.

Goldie quipped: ''We've presented dinner together. She's presented me with two gorgeous grandsons, but this is the first time we've done this together.''