Kate Hudson has launched her first footwear collection through her Fabletics line.
The 38-year-old actress launched the subscription athleisure company in 2013 with it specialising in sportswear and accessories.
Now VIP members of the website have been told that the brand will be selling 11 styles of footwear - which includes slip-on shoes, booties, lifestyle sneakers and high tops - from now.
Prices start at $39.95, and the designs will be available in the United States, UK, Australia, Canada, France, Spain, Germany and Netherlands.
Adam Goldenberg, co-chief executive and co-founder of TechStyle Fashion Group, commented in a statement: ''We are thrilled to expand the Fabletics brand into another new category with the launch of footwear, which is being introduced in direct response to feedback from our members.''
He added that the fashion line's goal is to promote an active lifestyle, and help women ''easily outfit themselves''.
It comes after Kate posted a tongue in cheek video of her workout regime, showing she still finds fun in her healthy way of life.
A clip shared to Instagram showed the star working out, with the weights replaced by two wine bottles.
She joked: ''Sometimes you gotta to work for it!''
