Kate Hudson was always warned off sleeping with one of her co-stars - but broke the rule once.
Kate Hudson ''once'' slept with a co-star.
The 'Fool's Gold' actress - who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa and has sons Ryder, 14, and Bingham, six, with ex-husband Chris Robinson and former fiance Matt Bellamy respectively - revealed the best advice she'd been given from her stepfather, Kurt Russell, and admitted she'd broken his rule on one occasion.
Speaking at the PopSugar Play/Ground event at the weekend, she said: ''My dad told me, 'Never sleep with your co-stars' and I listened, except once. Once.''
The 39-year-old actress told the crowd all she wants for her children is the same thing her mother, Goldie Hawn, wanted for her; happiness.
She said: ''At the end of the day, when you see kids struggle it's the hardest thing to see. I just want happiness for my kids.''
The 'Almost Famous' star thinks it is much more difficult for girls than boys thanks to the rise of social media.
She said: ''I see beautiful young girls and all of a sudden I look at them, and I'm like, 'Did their lips get five times bigger?' And I think, 'This poor thing, it's all about the image' ... for me, with my kids, I just want them to feel good.''
Though Kate thinks her choices of partner are ''important'' when it comes to raising her family, she's pleased just to know her boys are happy.
She said: ''It's important, but it's really not that important, because I got really happy kids.''
Meanwhile, the blonde beauty recently admitted she's found being pregnant with a daughter very different to when she was expecting her sons.
She said: ''There's all kind of differences. They say girls make you sicker and that, for me, has been the truth. It's been interesting so far.''
At the end of its near month-long festival, Brighton was lucky enough to play host to two extremely good acts: welcoming both Ezra Furman and Du...
Gorillaz blend their animation with real-life action starring Jack Black in their latest video, 'Humility' featuring George Benson.
This year's best dressed stars at the Catholic-themed Met Gala.
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
Thurgood Marshall (Chadwick Boseman) is well known for becoming the first African American Supreme Court...
This reunion of actor Mark Wahlberg and director Peter Berg feels like a natural successor...
Deepwater Horizon is an American disaster film that is based upon the true story of...
This animated trilogy concludes on a very high note with this smart, involving and often...
Mother's Day is the latest in the series of Garry Marshall's films which include Valentine's...
Sometimes, life can really take a turn when you least expect it. For one man,...
Aidan Bloom may look like he's got a lot going for him on the outside,...
Tom and Anna Reed are a young married couple who have moved all the way...
A terrific story is compromised by the demands of commercial filmmaking, adding action-thriller scenes to...
Rachel and Darcy have been friends since school, though the girls are very different, it...
Shot in the style of a bland Hollywood rom-com, this film is actually a weepie...
Being based on the Jim Thompson novel, this could never be a cheery romp. Indeed,...
Lou Ford leads -what looks to be a pretty unremarkable existence, he's the deputy Sheriff...