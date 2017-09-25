Kate Hudson has revealed her buzz cut hair style is inspired by her 13-year-old son Ryder who has been cropping his locks short for years.
Kate Hudson's new buzz cut is inspired by her 13-year-old son Ryder.
The 38-year-old actress showed off her drastic new hairstyle once again when she walked the red carpet at the Urban World film festival in New York City at the weekend where her new film 'Marshall' was premiering.
Although she first sheared off her locks a couple of months back for a top secret film project that songwriter Sia is directing, Kate says she has been relying on Ryder - her child with ex-husband Chris Robinson - for maintenance tips.
Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she shared: ''I copied Ryder. He had it way before, Ryder's been buzzing his head for a long time. ''Ryder's like, 'Mom, you're cramping my style. But when I did it, he was like, 'Oh my God, we actually ...' It was the first time he even could see that we looked, you know, that he looked like his mommy.''
Kate - who also has six-year-old son Bingham with her ex-fiancé, Muse rocker Matt Bellamy - is now growing her hair out, and Ryder has also decided to grow his hair like his mother.
Although she has decided to go back to longer locks, the Hollywood beauty - whose mother is Goldie Hawn - will miss the easy maintenance of her buzz cut.
She said: ''Now it's starting to grow out, and Ryder's growing his out. I do like the ease of it, you know what I mean? When I looked at the hair when it came off I was like you know this is ... I'm so happy this is gone. It was a lot of wear and tear on that.''
The novel's author saw a cut of the film and loved each of the changes the movie's director had made.
Thurgood Marshall (Chadwick Boseman) is well known for becoming the first African American Supreme Court...
This reunion of actor Mark Wahlberg and director Peter Berg feels like a natural successor...
Deepwater Horizon is an American disaster film that is based upon the true story of...
This animated trilogy concludes on a very high note with this smart, involving and often...
Mother's Day is the latest in the series of Garry Marshall's films which include Valentine's...
Sometimes, life can really take a turn when you least expect it. For one man,...
Aidan Bloom may look like he's got a lot going for him on the outside,...
Tom and Anna Reed are a young married couple who have moved all the way...
A terrific story is compromised by the demands of commercial filmmaking, adding action-thriller scenes to...
Rachel and Darcy have been friends since school, though the girls are very different, it...
Shot in the style of a bland Hollywood rom-com, this film is actually a weepie...
Being based on the Jim Thompson novel, this could never be a cheery romp. Indeed,...
Lou Ford leads -what looks to be a pretty unremarkable existence, he's the deputy Sheriff...