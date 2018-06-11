Kate Hudson may have two children from two separate past relationships, but she believes her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa is the love of her life.
Kate Hudson's boyfriend is the ''love of her life.''
The 39-year-old actress is just weeks away from meeting her baby daughter, but she wanted to make sure her partner Danny Fujikawa's birthday on Sunday (10.06.18) was all about him as she shared a sweet post online to mark him reaching 32.
Alongside a photograph of the couple smooching before the blonde beauty developed a baby bump, she wrote: ''06-10-86 Happy birthday baby #LoveOfMyLife.''
Kate - whose mother is Goldie Hawn - announced she and Danny were expecting with an adorable gender reveal video on her Instagram account in April.
She wrote: ''SURPRISE!!! If you've wondered why I've been so absent on my social channels it's because I have never been more sick! It was the most sick first trimester of all my children. We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I'm a poppin now! And it's too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way [sic]''
The 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' star - who has sons Bingham, six, and Ryder Russell, 14, with ex-fiancé Matthew Bellamy and ex-husband Chris Robinson respectively - recently admitted that her third pregnancy has been ''interesting.''
She said: ''There's all kind of differences, they say girls make you sicker and that, for me, has been the truth. It's been interesting so far.''
But the Fabletics athleisure brand founder is excited for the arrival of their baby and is looking forward to her family becoming ''balanced with feminine energy''.
She explained: ''[I'm looking forward to] balancing out the masculine [and] feminine in the house, I'm no longer outnumbered. Well, we are still outnumbered. I look forward to having feminine energy.''
Kate and Danny have been dating since late 2016.
