Kate Hudson's 11-month-old daughter Rani has just learnt how to walk.
The 40-year-old actress was ''thrilled'' that she managed to witness her 11-month-old little girl Rani, whom she has with her partner Danny Fujikawa, take her first steps because she was terrified that she would be at work and miss it.
Speaking to 'Access Hollywood', the blonde bombshell said: ''She just started walking and she's the latest of all of my kids. So Ryder was up at 9 months and starting to move. Bing was 10 months and she's now 11 months and she just took her first steps right before I left. Thank God, I was like, afraid that I would be gone and I would have been devastated. She took four steps, literally, two days ago.''
And, although she's still young, Kate can already tell Rani will be ''feisty.''
She explained: ''The second they start interacting..she's amazing, she's pretty fierce, she's quite a personality. This personality coming out is very strong.''
When asked who she takes after, Kate said: ''He [Danny] would say me.''
Meanwhile, the 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' star - who has Ryder, 15, and Bingham, eight, from two previous relationships - recently said it can be hard work trying to balance her professional life with looking after her ''3,000 children''.
She said: ''I wish there was a perfect balance ... the truth is, there's not. I just take it day by day, you know?
''Making sure that I feel healthy, that I'm taking a tiny bit of time to make sure that I feel good, mentally and physically, really goes a long way. I just started to check in every day. Am I OK? Burning the candle at both ends, spending enough time with my, you know, 3,000 children. We're all doing the best we can, you know?''
But Danny, whom she's been with since 2017, makes things easier for her.
She added: ''My man is so great and supportive and helpful.
''To have someone who's so hands-on and so available is just the most wonderful thing. We're a great team.''
