Kate Hudson has returned to work after welcoming her first child with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.
The 39-year-old actress was honoured by designer Michael Kors at a dinner to celebrate her charity work and support of the World Food Programme, the world's largest humanitarian agency - which provides food assistance to an average of 80 million people in 76 countries each year - on Wednesday night (07.11.8) in Los Angeles.
It was Kate's first public appearance since she gave birth to daughter Rani Rose just over a month ago.
The 'Almost Famous' star - who was named an ambassador to the United Nation's World Food Programme last week - has been an avid supporter of Michael's Watch Hunger Stop initiative for three years.
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the 59-year-old fashion house owner said: ''I'm proud to work with her, because we've been friends for years and I admire how kind she is and how committed.
''Also, having seen her in action over the years, I know she can and will succeed at anything she sets her mind to.''
Meanwhile, the 'Bride Wars' actress ''can't stop smiling'' following the birth of her little girl.
An insider said she's been over the moon with her new arrival.
They said: ''[Kate] can't stop smiling. She's always wanted a daughter so this is really a dream come true.''
Kate already has sons Ryder, 14, and Bingham, seven, from previous relationships, and the two boys are ''so excited'' to be big brothers to their sister.
The source added: ''And her big brothers are so excited - they'll be so protective and sweet to her always.''
Kate announced she had given birth to her baby daughter on her Instagram page.
She wrote: ''We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie) after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa. Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honor. Everyone is doing well and happy as can be. Our family thanks you for all the love and blessings that have been sent our way and we send ours right back.''
And that weekend, she shared the first picture of her new arrival wrapped in a blanket fast asleep.
Alongside two rose emojis, she wrote: ''Our little rosebud.''
