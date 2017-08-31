Kate Hudson relies on her older brother Oliver Hudson to pick her up when she is feeling down.
The 'Almost Famous' star relies on her older sibling Oliver to keep her smiling and says the best advice he has ever given her is that ''nobody cares'' so to do what she wants.
Asked who she calls when she needs cheering up, she told the October issue of Cosmopolitan magazine: ''[I call] Oliver Hudson, my brother ... to make me laugh. [The best advice he ever gave me was,] 'Nobody cares!' There's about 7 plus billion people in the world who don't give a s**t.''
Meanwhile, the blonde beauty previously confessed she ''threw every kind of parenting manual out of the window'' when she became a mother to sons Ryder and Bingham.
She said: ''As a single mum of two you have to work pretty hard. The logistics of where we film can be challenging when you're raising children. Parenting shifts as your kids shift. The best thing for me has been throwing any kind of parenting manual out of the window. It's a very different relationship when your kids become teenagers. Ryder's 13 now - how I raise him is very different from Bing, who's 6, because they're very different personalities.''
And the 38-year-old actress feels lucky to have her mother Goldie Hawn and stepfather Kurt Russell always looking out for her.
She added: ''My parents wanted us to be the best we could be. But it was never an expectation we felt that we couldn't reach. My mum put me in dance class when I was really young and I went four or five times a week.
''When you're young and you have that discipline, you feel connected to being active. I'm fascinated by what makes people feel happy. It's something that my mum and I are very in tune to. What being active does for our brain is truly one of the most beneficial things we can do to promote happiness.''
