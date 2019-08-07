Kate Hudson admits it ''doesn't take a lot'' for her to get naked.

The 'Bride Wars' actress has reflected on her controversial 2001 naked cover shoot for InStyle magazine, which was banned in some shops, for the publication's 25th anniversary cover.

Speaking about the shoot, which took place when she was 22, just after Kate starred in 'Almost Famous', she said: ''This got banned from certain 'shops' or 'establishments' because it was deemed 'inappropriate'.

''Whatever, we sold a whole bunch of them.''

And on having no problem with being nude, she added in a video: ''To be honest, it doesn't take a lot for me to take my clothes off.

''People can say whatever they want, but I like being naked. Always have!''

Kate also spoke about her 2004 cover, which was shot when she was pregnant with her first son Ryder, now 15, and admitted the difference now is that when she gave birth to her daughter Rani 10 months ago, she ditched the heels.

The Fabletics co-founder - who has Ryder and Bingham, eight, from previous relationships and baby girl Rani with current partner Danny Fujikawa - smiled: ''I was 24, and back then I really didn't give up my high heels.

''But 15 years later, during this last pregnancy, I sure did.''

The 40-year-old actress - who penned the tome 'Pretty Happy' about ways to love yourself - inherited her body confidence from her Oscar-winning mother Goldie Hawn because the veteran star always wore ''tiny numbers'' around their home.

She said previously: ''My family's always been a comfortably naked family,

''I'd much prefer being naked than clothed, I just find clothes restricting. When I get home I just want to be naked.

''When you're a dancer, you're very comfortable with your body ... and my mom was a dancer.

''Mom would come flying down the stairs.

''We'd have all of our friends there and she'd be in like little tiny numbers. I'd be like cover yourself but as you get older you're like let's just take it all off.

''I'm gonna actually just take a good look at what's in front of me in the mirror and get comfortable with it because it's mine and accept it, That's the family that I come from.''