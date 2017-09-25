Kate Hudson loves the ease of having a shaved head.

The 38-year-old actress is currently sporting a buzz cut for her a role in a new project with Sia, and she is ''happy'' to have got rid of her long blonde mane because her new do is so much more low maintenance.

She said: ''I like the ease of it, you know what I mean? When I looked at the hair when it came off I was like you know this is...I'm so happy this is gone. It was a lot of wear and tear on that.''

However, the 'Marshall' star admitted her 13-year-old son Ryder - who she has with ex-husband Chris Robinson - wasn't so keen when she first had her head shaved, because it was too similar to his own hair style.

Kate - who also has six-year-old Bingham with former fiance Matt Bellamy - told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I copied Ryder. Ryder had it way before, Ryder's been buzzing his head for a long time.

''Ryder's like, 'Mom, you're cramping my style.' But when I did it, he was like, 'Oh my God, we actually ...' It was the first time he even could see that we looked, you know, that he looked like his mommy.

''Now it's starting to grow out, and Ryder's growing his out.''

Despite the dramatic change of look, Kate insists she wasn't upset at losing her hair.

She said: ''You can get caught up in the fact that, 'Oh no, what happens if the identity that people see me as is like gone?' I just don't care, I just don't think about stuff like that so, for me, I was just excited to get rid of all the old hair.''

And the 'Almost Famous' star understands it's part of her job to be willing to change her appearance.

She said: ''I think that when you choose to be an actor, you choose to be an actor to play roles that mean that you shift things.

''And there's no preciousness to, like, what other people would see as something that they identify with you as. When you're an actor, you sort of want to identify with different characters and different roles.''