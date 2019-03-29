Kate Hudson is launching a new ready-to-wear fashion brand called Happy x Nature, six years after first launching her athleisure brand Fabletics.
Kate Hudson is launching a new fashion brand called Happy x Nature.
The 39-year-old actress and entrepreneur started her athleisure brand Fabletics with TechStyle in 2013, and following the success of the company, she has announced plans to launch her first ready-to-wear brand, called Happy x Nature.
Writing on Instagram, Kate said: ''ANNOUNCING my first ever ready-to-wear line called HAPPY X NATURE! We're almost ready! Get your sneak peek @happyxnatureofficial (sign up at happyxnature.com LINK IN BIO) Striving to make you and nature happy. Hope you love it! #comingsoon #HxN #happyxnature #happybynature (sic)''
In a professionally shot video which accompanied the post, the 'Almost Famous' star could be seen modelling bohemian style prairie dresses, a jumpsuit, bright coloured blouses and denim overalls, and fans can sign up now for notifications.
The blonde beauty - who is the daughter of actress Goldie Hawn - previously admitted that she wants all businesses to reflect the Time's Up movement, which takes action against sexual harassment in the entertainment industry.
Speaking in London during a Q&A organised by the British Fashion Council, she explained: ''On the heels of what happened, we got together to see what we can do to create a movement for all women in all workplaces. It's not just about Hollywood, the justice system is the way to fight a cause.''
Kate explained that originally wanted to create a dress line, but thought athletic wear would make more sense to the fans who will buy her products because of her interest in leading a fun and healthy lifestyle.
She explained: ''I first thought I was going to be doing dresses, but when I sat down and thought about what I could offer to a company and to my partners, athletic wear made a lot of sense.
''It was about taking away the stigma that you have to be a crazy yogi or an athlete to wear printed leggings. The collections resonated quickly because they brought a sense of fun while still incorporating the right technology.''
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
Thurgood Marshall (Chadwick Boseman) is well known for becoming the first African American Supreme Court...
This reunion of actor Mark Wahlberg and director Peter Berg feels like a natural successor...
Deepwater Horizon is an American disaster film that is based upon the true story of...
This animated trilogy concludes on a very high note with this smart, involving and often...
Mother's Day is the latest in the series of Garry Marshall's films which include Valentine's...
Sometimes, life can really take a turn when you least expect it. For one man,...
Aidan Bloom may look like he's got a lot going for him on the outside,...
Tom and Anna Reed are a young married couple who have moved all the way...
A terrific story is compromised by the demands of commercial filmmaking, adding action-thriller scenes to...
Rachel and Darcy have been friends since school, though the girls are very different, it...
Shot in the style of a bland Hollywood rom-com, this film is actually a weepie...
Being based on the Jim Thompson novel, this could never be a cheery romp. Indeed,...
Lou Ford leads -what looks to be a pretty unremarkable existence, he's the deputy Sheriff...