Kate Hudson has made her own brand of vodka, which is gluten free, called King St. Vodka.
Kate Hudson has created her own range of vodka.
The 40-year-old actress may have her hands full with her busy career in the acting business and parenting her three children Ryder, 15, Bingham, eight, and Rani, 14 months, but she's still managed to find time to launch her own alcoholic beverage.
She told PEOPLE.com: ''I get a lot of business opportunities, which I'm really grateful for, but this one was very interesting to me because there is such a huge white space for women in craft vodka -- and vodka in particular is 56 percent consumed and bought by women.
''There's a very small, amazing group of women in spirits -- but it's small. So that was really intriguing to me. As a female you are a disruptor in this space.''
Kate's range King St. Vodka - which retails for $24.99 a bottle - is gluten-free and crafted with alkaline water and 7x distilled for purity in Santa Barbara, California.
She explained: ''This whole process has been a blast.
''I have a lot more to learn, but it's one of the most on-brand businesses I've done yet. This is a celebration of this one little gem that we created, and now we get to enjoy it and hope other people enjoy it.
''With all of the things I do, liquor is usually needed -- whether it's a premiere, a Fabletics party, or a Happy x Nature clothing launch. It's the perfect edition to my other projects. We love hosting a party and now I can provide free vodka!''
The 'Bride Wars' star recently hailed herself as a ''super-mum'' - even though she does make ''make mistakes all the time'' in her parenting.
She said previously: ''I make mistakes all the time. I've yelled at my kids too much, and I've also cursed in front of them, and I also haven't shown up for things because I was out of town.
''But at the same time, I have days where I'm like, 'I'm a f***ing super-mum.' I am cooking, cleaning, doing homework, changing diapers, I worked out.''
