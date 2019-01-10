Kate Hudson admits it can be difficult to ''juggle'' her life as a mother of three.

The 39-year-old actress welcomed daughter Rani - her first child with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa - into the world in October, and has said the new addition has posed some challenges to her daily life, as she's found her family home to be ''busy'' with five people in it.

Kate - who is also mother to 15-year-old son Ryder, whom she has with Chris Robinson, and seven-year-old Bingham, whose father is Muse rocker Matt Bellamy - said: ''We're sort of balancing out the masculine and the feminine. It's great - it's a lot right now, I'm not going to lie - it's busy in the house. It's a lot trying to juggle and manage, and balance is a daily ... it's like, the family huddles around and everyone gets their strategy and then and we're like, 'Hike! Let's do this, let's spread out.' But it's good.''

And with her children each being seven years apart in age, the 'Bride Wars' star says it can be tough knowing how best to parent each child - especially her teenage son Ryder.

She added: ''Basically, I've been having children my entire adult life. Ryder is 15, he's sort of doing his own thing right now. He needs a different kind of nurturing. I'm nurturing him differently than, say, Rani and Bing. Him, it's like a more mental nurture these days. Like, 'Let's sit down and talk about this.' But in terms of having to do things, he's really independent and doing a lot on his own and more helpful than it is needing from me in that way. He's more my helper.''

Kate might be juggling life as a parent, but she has her boyfriend Danny to help and insists he's the ''greatest'' father.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she said: ''Danny is the greatest. I feel like I hit the jackpot. His natural ability as a dad is just amazing to watch. He's also just an incredible, supportive partner for me. That's a nice thing to have.''