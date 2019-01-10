Kate Hudson admits it can be difficult to ''juggle'' her life as a mother of three, but she's loving the challenge.
Kate Hudson admits it can be difficult to ''juggle'' her life as a mother of three.
The 39-year-old actress welcomed daughter Rani - her first child with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa - into the world in October, and has said the new addition has posed some challenges to her daily life, as she's found her family home to be ''busy'' with five people in it.
Kate - who is also mother to 15-year-old son Ryder, whom she has with Chris Robinson, and seven-year-old Bingham, whose father is Muse rocker Matt Bellamy - said: ''We're sort of balancing out the masculine and the feminine. It's great - it's a lot right now, I'm not going to lie - it's busy in the house. It's a lot trying to juggle and manage, and balance is a daily ... it's like, the family huddles around and everyone gets their strategy and then and we're like, 'Hike! Let's do this, let's spread out.' But it's good.''
And with her children each being seven years apart in age, the 'Bride Wars' star says it can be tough knowing how best to parent each child - especially her teenage son Ryder.
She added: ''Basically, I've been having children my entire adult life. Ryder is 15, he's sort of doing his own thing right now. He needs a different kind of nurturing. I'm nurturing him differently than, say, Rani and Bing. Him, it's like a more mental nurture these days. Like, 'Let's sit down and talk about this.' But in terms of having to do things, he's really independent and doing a lot on his own and more helpful than it is needing from me in that way. He's more my helper.''
Kate might be juggling life as a parent, but she has her boyfriend Danny to help and insists he's the ''greatest'' father.
Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she said: ''Danny is the greatest. I feel like I hit the jackpot. His natural ability as a dad is just amazing to watch. He's also just an incredible, supportive partner for me. That's a nice thing to have.''
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Thurgood Marshall (Chadwick Boseman) is well known for becoming the first African American Supreme Court...
This reunion of actor Mark Wahlberg and director Peter Berg feels like a natural successor...
Deepwater Horizon is an American disaster film that is based upon the true story of...
This animated trilogy concludes on a very high note with this smart, involving and often...
Mother's Day is the latest in the series of Garry Marshall's films which include Valentine's...
Sometimes, life can really take a turn when you least expect it. For one man,...
Aidan Bloom may look like he's got a lot going for him on the outside,...
Tom and Anna Reed are a young married couple who have moved all the way...
A terrific story is compromised by the demands of commercial filmmaking, adding action-thriller scenes to...
Rachel and Darcy have been friends since school, though the girls are very different, it...
Shot in the style of a bland Hollywood rom-com, this film is actually a weepie...
Being based on the Jim Thompson novel, this could never be a cheery romp. Indeed,...
Lou Ford leads -what looks to be a pretty unremarkable existence, he's the deputy Sheriff...