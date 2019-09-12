Kate Hudson says she is in no rush to wed her partner Danny Fujikawa although they've talked about it.
Kate Hudson isn't planning to marry Danny Fujikawa ''anytime soon''.
The 'Fool's Gold' actress - who was previously wed to Chris Robinson and engaged to Matt Bellamy - recently admitted she and her partner have been discussing the prospect of tying the knot, but she has admitted she's not in any rush to walk down the aisle.
The 40-year-old star - who has known Danny for more than a decade, but started dating him in 2017 -told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Oh god! I'm not thinking about that.
''Yeah, especially after one wedding, you're like, 'Whew!' It's a lot of work but yeah, not anytime soon but I love the man!''
The couple welcomed their first child together, Rani, 11 months ago, and the 'Almost Famous' star admitted recently that she and Danny think the ''symbolism and commitment'' of marriage would mean a lot to their family.
Asked if she and her partner will marry, Kate - who also has Ryder, 15, with Chris and Bingham, eight, with Matt - said: ''Probably, I think so. We think about that a lot.
''Marriage is definitely not a golden ticket - it's not going to solve any challenges in a relationship.
''But as someone who's lived through... well, trial and error, I think that the symbolism of marriage, that commitment, is more important to kids than we sometimes think.''
Although her relationships with the two rockers didn't work out, the 40-year-old actress will always ''love'' Chris and Matt because of their sons.
She said: ''It's all about my kids.
''Which means I have to love their fathers, no matter what. And so I put my ego aside, I put aside any challenges that didn't allow those relationships to last, and I love them - it doesn't mean I have to be with them.
''And I think my kids feel that we're all on the same page. I don't know how I've pulled that off!''
