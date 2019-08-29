Kate Hudson is ''doing the best she can'' to ''perfectly balance'' her life.

The 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' star - who has Ryder, 15, Bingham, eight, and Rani Rose, 10 months - admits it can be hard to balance her work and home life with her ''3,000 children''.

She said: ''I wish there was a perfect balance ... the truth is, there's not. I just take it day by day, you know? Making sure that I feel healthy, that I'm taking a tiny bit of time to make sure that I feel good, mentally and physically, really goes a long way. I just started to check in every day. Am I OK? Burning the candle at both ends, spending enough time with my, you know, 3,000 children. We're all doing the best we can, you know?''

The 40-year-old actress credits Danny Fujikawa for making things so much easier for her.

She added to Grazia: ''My man is so great and supportive and helpful. To have someone who's so hands-on and so available is just the most wonderful thing. We're a great team.''

Kate had previously admitted it can be difficult to ''juggle'' her life as a mother of three.

She said: ''We're sort of balancing out the masculine and the feminine. It's great - it's a lot right now, I'm not going to lie - it's busy in the house. It's a lot trying to juggle and manage, and balance is a daily ... it's like, the family huddles around and everyone gets their strategy and then and we're like, 'Hike! Let's do this, let's spread out.' But it's good. Basically, I've been having children my entire adult life. Ryder is 15, he's sort of doing his own thing right now. He needs a different kind of nurturing. I'm nurturing him differently than, say, Rani and Bing. Him, it's like a more mental nurture these days. Like, 'Let's sit down and talk about this.' But in terms of having to do things, he's really independent and doing a lot on his own and more helpful than it is needing from me in that way. He's more my helper.''