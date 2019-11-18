Kate Hudson has hailed herself as a ''super-mum'', although she admits she does ''make mistakes all the time'' in her parenting.
The 40-year-old actress is mother to sons Ryder, 15, and Bingham, eight, as well as daughter Rani Rose, 13 months, and has said that whilst she does ''make mistakes all the time'' in her parenting, she knows she's a professional when it comes to juggling all her daily tasks.
She said: ''I make mistakes all the time. I've yelled at my kids too much, and I've also cursed in front of them, and I also haven't shown up for things because I was out of town. But at the same time, I have days where I'm like, 'I'm a f***ing super-mum.' I am cooking, cleaning, doing homework, changing diapers, I worked out.''
The 'Almost Famous' star - who has Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson, Bingham with former partner Matt Bellamy, and Rani with current boyfriend Danny Fujikawa - says she's now learned to just do her ''best''.
She added: ''What I've learned - and what I'm learning - is that I'm doing the best I can.''
And Kate also spoke about sharing out parenting duties between herself and her children's fathers, which she says requires her to ''drop'' her ''ego''.
She explained: ''You've got to drop the ego. Some people meet, have kids, and end up not being able to figure it out.''
When she's not working, Kate does her best to fit in as much family time as possible, and tries to take her brood on trips to their ranch in Colorado to escape the hectic Hollywood lifestyle.
Speaking to Women's Health magazine, the 'Bride Wars' star said: ''I go away with [them], usually to our ranch in Colorado. I sit and look out at the mountains. My doctor says I should be going away on my own, but I'll do that when my kids are a little bit older.''
