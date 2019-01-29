Kate Hudson is a ''hands-on'' mother according to her close pal Sara Foster, who is amazed by how she ''does it all''.
The 39-year-old actress is mother to Ryder, 14, Bingham, seven, and three-month-old daughter Rani Rose, and despite her hectic work life - which includes running her Fabletics line, being a movie star, and being an ambassador for Weight Watchers - she still manages to find time to be a fully present parent to her brood.
Her pal Sara Foster said: ''Kate is the most hands-on mom and I don't know how she does it all. She really does it all. Whoever says women can't do it all, she does it all.''
Sara - who is the stepsister of Kate's boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, the father of little girl Rani - also revealed the newborn tot is ''a very chic baby'' as the 'Almost Famous' actress has bought her ''every outfit and turban that you can imagine''.
Speaking to People magazine, Sara added: ''Kate puts turbans on her and I'm so jealous because I didn't know about these turbans when I had daughters. Little girls have no hair usually, so these turbans, they're so cute! I know if I have a third [daughter], I'll take them all.''
Meanwhile, Kate was recently forced to clarify comments about her parenting after she said she would be taking a ''genderless'' approach to raising her daughter, and some people thought she meant she would be raising Rani to be genderless.
She wrote on Instagram: ''Recently someone asked me something along the lines of, if having and raising a girl is different from boys. My response was simple. Not really. The whole click bait tactic of saying I'm raising my daughter to be 'genderless' is silly and frankly doesn't even make sense.
''I raise and will continue to raise my children, both my boys and girl to feel free to be exactly who they want to be. To feel confident in their life choices and feel loved and supported no matter what. Me saying a 'genderless approach' was a way of refocusing the conversation in a direction that could exist outside of the female stereotype. It just felt a little antiquated to me. Not all girls want to be a princess, some want to be king. And that's fine by me.''
