Kate Hudson spent so much time with Keith Richards during a magical three-day Rolling Stones studio visit, she became the rocker's translator.
The actress was working with the guitarist's model son when he invited her to join the Stones as they worked on new material, and she jumped at the chance.
At first, she couldn't understand a word the rocker was saying, but she quickly realised that his famous guttural slur was full of profound ideas.
"It's more than the accent; it's the whole thing," Kate told late-night U.S. TV host James Corden, "but the thing is he's making absolute sense. I started understanding everything he said... I was like a translator."
This reunion of actor Mark Wahlberg and director Peter Berg feels like a natural successor...
Deepwater Horizon is an American disaster film that is based upon the true story of...
This animated trilogy concludes on a very high note with this smart, involving and often...
Mother's Day is the latest in the series of Garry Marshall's films which include Valentine's...
Sometimes, life can really take a turn when you least expect it. For one man,...
Tom and Anna Reed are a young married couple who have moved all the way...
A terrific story is compromised by the demands of commercial filmmaking, adding action-thriller scenes to...
Rachel and Darcy have been friends since school, though the girls are very different, it...
Shot in the style of a bland Hollywood rom-com, this film is actually a weepie...
Being based on the Jim Thompson novel, this could never be a cheery romp. Indeed,...
Lou Ford leads -what looks to be a pretty unremarkable existence, he's the deputy Sheriff...