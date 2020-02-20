Kate Hudson is open to having more children.

The 40-year-old actress - who already has kids Ryder, 16, Bingham, eight, and 16-month-old daughter Rani - refused to rule out the possibility of expanding her brood during an appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' alongside her brother Oliver.

Speaking about her youngest child, Kate shared: ''Rani is so deeply funny. I think she's got the funny gene.

''If you wear any jewellery, she'll shout 'off!' She likes the girly things but she demands it from you! It's so great!''

Kate then heaped praise on her brother - who has sons Wilder Brooks, 12, and Bodhi Hawn, nine, and daughter Rio Laura, six - suggesting parenting is something that comes ''easily'' to him.

She said: ''He raises children really easily. It's his best work. He's the best dad.''

Despite this, Oliver insisted he doesn't intend to have any more children.

Kate, on the other hand, remains open to the idea.

The blonde beauty - who is currently dating Danny Fujikawa - confessed: ''I don't know if I'm done yet!

''Rani is at the age where I think I'd want another baby, but when she gets to four or five ... I'd think my life would be kinda back, the child is in a groove. There's a window!''

Earlier this month, Kate admitted to making mistakes ''all the time'' as a parent.

The actress confessed she doesn't always get it right with her kids - but she is doing the best she can.

She said: ''I make mistakes all the time.

''I've yelled at my kids too much, and I've also cursed in front of them, and I also haven't shown up for things because I was out of town.

''But, at the same time, I have days where I'm like, 'I'm a f***ing supermom', I'm cooking, cleaning, doing homework, changing diapers, I worked out.

''What I've learned - and what I'm learning - is that I'm doing the best I can.''