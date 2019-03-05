Kate Hudson still has a ''real love'' for her ex-partners, as she says she's remained close with them for the sake of their children.
The 39-year-old actress has been romancing Danny Fujikawa - with whom she has five-month-old daughter Rani Rose - since 2017, but has admitted she still keeps a healthy line of communication with her former partners Chris Robinson and Matt Bellamy, for the sake of the children they have together.
Kate - who has 15-year-old son Ryder with ex-husband Chris, and seven-year-old son Bingham with former fiancé Matt - said: ''Matt and I, we have a great way of talking to each other about Bing and instilling the same rules in the house. We find that to be really important for Bing to feel that there's, 'No, you're not going to get away with anything in each other's house. Mommy and Daddy are on the same page.' Chris and I, we're good. It's kind of funny too: Ryder really can't get away with anything.
''I also see this great feeling, a warm feeling, in my kids when they hear us talking and laughing and a real connection. We might not have been able to live together and sustain the distance, but at the end of the day, there's real love there. When the kids feel that I think, to them, it makes them feel safe and good.''
And the 'Almost Famous' star insists there's no animosity between the three men in her life either, as they all ''get along'' with each other.
She added: ''They all get along. It's funny and we laugh about it. I never thought my life would look like that, but it is what it is. All I care about is happy kids, and we all make that the priority.
''Matt and I vacation together. To me, it's like the better friends you can be, the better everything is.''
Kate still treats her former partners as though she's ''in a relationship'', though she notes it is a ''different'' bond.
Speaking on the 'Divorce Sucks! with Laura Wasser' podcast, she said: ''When you get divorced, you're still in a relationship. It's just a different kind of relationship. You're going to have good days, you're going to have bad days, you're going to have good weeks, bad weeks.''
