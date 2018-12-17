Kate Hudson is ''focusing'' on herself and her wellness journey following the arrival of her daughter Rani Rose two months ago.
The 39-year-old actress wants to start getting back into shape after the birth of her two-month-old daughter Rani Rose, who she shares with Danny Fujikawa, but admits it can be ''hard'' with children.
She said: ''It came at a perfect time for me, because at this point after having three babies it's like sense memory. You want to start getting back into shape and to get strong again and focus on your own personal health. It's hard when you have babies. Everyone comes before you, and you have to find that time to just focus in on yourself.''
And the 'Almost Famous' star - who also has Ryder, 14, and Bingham, seven, from past relationships - has signed up to be an ambassador for Weight Watchers, which has rebranded as WW, and is looking forward to ''understanding'' more about food and fitness to help her weight loss journey.
She added: ''I don't think it's as much about changing anything, as it is about knowledge of the things that you love. That's the thing that sets it apart to me from everything else. This is about understanding your wellness. It's about understanding your fitness activity, understanding your food, understanding the things that you love. It's about how to balance.''
Kate is very ''disciplined'' when it comes to her fitness routine.
She told People magazine: ''I enjoy being disciplined. I enjoy being athletic, and I enjoy being active. So for me it's actually kind of a fun time to challenge my body again in certain ways, After pregnancy, getting your body back into shape for me - especially in fitness - finding my stomach muscles again and pushing myself a little bit harder sometimes are things that I enjoy.''
