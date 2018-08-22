Kate Hudson is feeling ''anxious'' before the birth of her third child, but is said to be ''excited'' to welcome her first daughter into the world.
The 39-year-old actress - who already has sons Ryder, 14, and Bingham, seven, from previous relationships - is expecting her first child, and first daughter, with her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, and as her due date approaches, sources say she's starting to feel the nerves.
An insider said: ''Kate is very much ready to meet her baby girl. She had an amazing summer with a lot of traveling. She has enjoyed herself a lot. She is ready to slow down and is anxiously waiting for her little girl.''
Both Danny and Kate are said to be ''excited'' to welcome their baby girl into the world, and have been decorating her nursery in preparation.
The insider added to People magazine: ''Danny is equally excited. They have been decorating the nursery and are so excited to become parents together.''
Meanwhile, the 'Bride Wars' star's brother Wyatt Russell recently revealed the whole family can't wait to meet the new arrival.
He said: ''Everyone is excited. A new addition is exciting for any family.''
The 32-year-old actor previously spoke about his sister's pregnancy, saying he almost cried when he heard the news because he knew how desperate the 'Almost Famous' star was to have a baby girl.
He said: ''I was happy. I was teary-eyed because I know how badly she wanted a girl. I know Danny, I'm sure in some part of every man's brain you're like, 'I'd love to have a little me.' But when he met my brother's little girl Rio [Hudson], who's the cutest thing in the entire world, she made him be like, 'Okay, I want a girl.' So they're really excited.''
Meanwhile, Kate can't wait to give birth, and is looking forward to her family becoming ''balanced with feminine energy''.
She explained: ''[I'm looking forward to] balancing out the masculine [and] feminine in the house, I'm no longer outnumbered. Well, we are still outnumbered. I look forward to having feminine energy.''
