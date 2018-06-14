Kate Hudson once drunkenly FaceTimed ''every man'' from her past in one ''liberating'' evening.
The 39-year-old actress - who is currently in a relationship with Danny Fujikawa, with whom she is expecting a baby girl - has been married to Chris Robinson and engaged to Matt Bellamy in the past, as well as being romantically linked to the likes of Owen Wilson, Dax Shepard, Lance Armstrong and Alex Rodriguez.
And she has now admitted that in one drunken evening, she managed to call them all, and has no regrets about the ''liberating'' event.
Speaking at Popsugar's Play/Ground event in Los Angeles over the weekend, Kate said: ''One guy I FaceTimed 15 times. It was liberating because I had never done anything like that. I was that person that you couldn't get drunk. As soon as I felt anything, tipsy, anything, I would be home.''
The 'Almost Famous' star - who has Ryder, 14, with Chris Robinson and Bingham, six, with Matt Bellamy - won't be doing any drunk dialling these days as she's currently pregnant with her third child, a baby girl, which will mark her first with boyfriend Danny.
Kate - whose mother is Goldie Hawn - announced she and Danny were expecting with an adorable gender reveal video on her Instagram account in April.
She wrote: ''SURPRISE!!! If you've wondered why I've been so absent on my social channels it's because I have never been more sick! It was the most sick first trimester of all my children. We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I'm a poppin now! And it's too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way [sic]''
