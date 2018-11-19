Kurt Russell says his daughter Kate Hudson is a ''little different'' with her newborn child Rani Rose than she was with her sons at the same age.
Kate Hudson is a ''little different'' with her newborn daughter than she is with her sons.
The 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' star's father Kurt Russell is pleased Kate had the ''opportunity'' to have a little girl, Rani Rose.
He said: ''She's a little different with the little girl, I think at this stage, than I remember her being with her boys [at this age]. We're really glad that she got [a daughter] and had an opportunity to have her. We're proud of Danny and the relationship that grew between Kate and Danny, the result being Rani Rose.''
And Kurt can't wait for Christmas with Kate, her partner Danny Fujikawa, and her sons Ryder, 14, and Bingham, seven, who she has from her previous relationships.
He added to People magazine: ''She is the sixth grandchild, Kate's first daughter. Along with the other five now, it is obviously a fantastic addition, and it will be fun just to watch her little eyes looking at the lights on the Christmas tree and taking it all in for the first time. She's doing great. This will be a first-Christmas experience. She's six weeks old. Obviously she won't remember it, but it'll start setting the tone.''
Meanwhile, Kate reportedly ''can't stop smiling'' following the birth of her daughter.
An insider said: ''[Kate] can't stop smiling. She's always wanted a daughter so this is really a dream come true ... And her big brothers are so excited - they'll be so protective and sweet to her always.''
Kate announced she had given birth to her baby daughter on her Instagram page.
She wrote: ''We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie) after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa. Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honor. Everyone is doing well and happy as can be. Our family thanks you for all the love and blessings that have been sent our way and we send ours right back.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Thurgood Marshall (Chadwick Boseman) is well known for becoming the first African American Supreme Court...
This reunion of actor Mark Wahlberg and director Peter Berg feels like a natural successor...
Deepwater Horizon is an American disaster film that is based upon the true story of...
This animated trilogy concludes on a very high note with this smart, involving and often...
Mother's Day is the latest in the series of Garry Marshall's films which include Valentine's...
Sometimes, life can really take a turn when you least expect it. For one man,...
Aidan Bloom may look like he's got a lot going for him on the outside,...
Tom and Anna Reed are a young married couple who have moved all the way...
A terrific story is compromised by the demands of commercial filmmaking, adding action-thriller scenes to...
Rachel and Darcy have been friends since school, though the girls are very different, it...
Shot in the style of a bland Hollywood rom-com, this film is actually a weepie...
Being based on the Jim Thompson novel, this could never be a cheery romp. Indeed,...
Lou Ford leads -what looks to be a pretty unremarkable existence, he's the deputy Sheriff...