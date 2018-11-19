Kate Hudson is a ''little different'' with her newborn daughter than she is with her sons.

The 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' star's father Kurt Russell is pleased Kate had the ''opportunity'' to have a little girl, Rani Rose.

He said: ''She's a little different with the little girl, I think at this stage, than I remember her being with her boys [at this age]. We're really glad that she got [a daughter] and had an opportunity to have her. We're proud of Danny and the relationship that grew between Kate and Danny, the result being Rani Rose.''

And Kurt can't wait for Christmas with Kate, her partner Danny Fujikawa, and her sons Ryder, 14, and Bingham, seven, who she has from her previous relationships.

He added to People magazine: ''She is the sixth grandchild, Kate's first daughter. Along with the other five now, it is obviously a fantastic addition, and it will be fun just to watch her little eyes looking at the lights on the Christmas tree and taking it all in for the first time. She's doing great. This will be a first-Christmas experience. She's six weeks old. Obviously she won't remember it, but it'll start setting the tone.''

Meanwhile, Kate reportedly ''can't stop smiling'' following the birth of her daughter.

An insider said: ''[Kate] can't stop smiling. She's always wanted a daughter so this is really a dream come true ... And her big brothers are so excited - they'll be so protective and sweet to her always.''

Kate announced she had given birth to her baby daughter on her Instagram page.

She wrote: ''We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie) after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa. Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honor. Everyone is doing well and happy as can be. Our family thanks you for all the love and blessings that have been sent our way and we send ours right back.''