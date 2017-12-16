Kate Hudson once went on a date with a 6ft9 soccer player but was forced to dump him when she found out he was celibate.
The 38-year-old actress thought she had struck gold when she went on a date with a ''huge'' and handsome sportsman - whose identity is not known - but she was forced to dump him after one romantic meeting because she found out that he was a born-again Christian and he wanted to wait until he was married to get intimate.
Speaking on Conan O'Brien's talk show 'Conan' on Friday (15.12.17), she said: ''I dated this guy once who was 6'9″. He played football. He was huge. He was a linebacker. And he was a born again [Christian], so that kind of threw me off a bit. I didn't know if I would be able to hold out that long. He wanted to wait until marriage... so we really only went out for one dinner.
''Nothing against him! I just remember being at dinner and he was like: 'So I should tell you this..' And it was a moment of '...oh'.' I just...don't think that's the way my life's gonna go, but he was great.''
Kate is now in a relationship with Danny Fujikawa - who she first met 15 years ago through his step sisters Sara and Erin Foster - and has admitted she doesn't have a strict criteria when it comes to dating men - but they have to be tall.
She explained: ''I'm kind of down for anything... connection is everything. I've been known to lean more towards tall.''
The blonde beauty - who has sons Ryder, 13, with her ex-husband Chris Robinson, and Bingham, six, with her former partner Matt Bellamy - has been dating Danny for over a year now and has praised the relationship as ''calm'' and ''beautiful''.
She said: ''He makes me happy. It's just a really amazing, calm relationship that is a beautiful thing. I've known him for many years, but we never saw each other like that until a year ago now - well, last December, where we just sort of looked at each other and went, 'Oh, wow. This is weird. I really like you.' And the rest is history.''
