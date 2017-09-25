Kate Hudson's boyfriend Danny Fujikawa is ''the best''.

The 'Almost Famous' star couldn't help but gush about her beau when she took him along to the premiere of her new film 'Marshall'.

Gesturing over to her other half, who was patiently stood holding her clutch bag whilst she did interviews, she told Entertainment Tonight: ''He's standing very nicely, waiting. He's the best! I've known him a long time.''

It comes after Kurt Russell, who has been in a long term relationship with Kate's mother Goldie Hawn, revealed he ''approves'' of Kate beau.

Kurt said: ''He's a nice guy, Danny. Yeah, I like him. I always approve. He's a great guy. Yeah, he's very special actually ... Kate brings good guys.''

However, Kate previously revealed she prefers to keep her love life out of the spotlight on the most part for the sake of her two children, Ryder, 13, and Bingham, six.

Speaking about her dating life, the Hollywood actress previously said: ''The reason I don't talk about anything like that is because I have kids. People ask that question as if, 'Oh yeah, it's really healthy to publicly talk about who I am or am not dating when I've got a tween.' [Ryder] can read, and he can hear. I'm not going to indulge in that kind of thing until there's someone in my life who I am introducing to my kids.''

Kate and musician Danny have been romantically linked since March, when they were spotted kissing whilst out together in Los Angeles.

A source said at the time: ''Kate had his arms around him and they kissed. They definitely looked like more than friends.''