Kate Hudson has ''the best man'' in her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, because he's so supportive of her and makes her feel as though she has ''a real teammate'' in her life.
The 40-year-old actress has been romancing the content creator - with whom she has 13-month-old daughter Rani Rose - since 2016, and has said the couple have such a supportive relationship, which makes her feel as though she has ''a real teammate'' in her life.
She said: ''I've got the best man. It's the first time I feel like I have a real teammate in this. We're able to pick up where the other one has to leave off.''
Kate - who also has sons Ryder, 15, and Bingham, eight, from previous relationships - also praised Danny for helping her with her brood when her hectic work schedule gets in the way.
She added: ''If I have to go to a dinner meeting, he can be home. His number one priority is family.''
And the Fabletics co-founder says their bond even survives ''disputes'', because they share a common goal of just ''being in each other's life''.
She explained to Women's Health magazine: ''And when we have our disputes, I feel the thing that allows us to get through them is having the same ultimate goal, and that includes being in each other's life. It just feels so nice.''
The 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' actress previously spoke about her ''powerful'' connection to Danny in 2018, when she explained she's actually known the 33-year-old Lightwave founder for 15 years.
She said: ''We've known each other for 15 years; he's my best friend's stepbrother. We kinda skipped through the part of knowing what the hiccups were. You kinda skip the part of going, 'Oh, you're like that?'
''In terms of family, I've known his family forever. To have that connection is really powerful.''
