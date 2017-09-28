Kate Hudson's relationship with Danny Fujikawa is ''really amazing''.

The 38-year-old actress - who has sons Ryder, 13, with her ex-husband Chris Robinson, and Bingham, six, with her former partner Matt Bellamy - began dating her new beau Danny almost a year ago, and has praised the relationship as ''calm'' and ''beautiful''.

Speaking to E! News about the origin of her romance, Kate said: ''He makes me happy. It's just a really amazing, calm relationship that is a beautiful thing. I've known him for many years, but we never saw each other like that until a year ago now - well, last December, where we just sort of looked at each other and went, 'Oh, wow. This is weird. I really like you.' And the rest is history.''

It isn't the first time the 'Marshall' actress has gushed over her boyfriend either, as she previously dubbed him as ''the best'' after he accompanied her to the premiere of the drama.

She said: ''He's standing very nicely, waiting. He's the best! I've known him a long time.''

It comes after Kurt Russell, who has been in a long term relationship with Kate's mother Goldie Hawn, revealed he ''approves'' of Kate beau.

Kurt said: ''He's a nice guy, Danny. Yeah, I like him. I always approve. He's a great guy. Yeah, he's very special actually ... Kate brings good guys.''

However, Kate previously revealed she prefers to keep her love life out of the spotlight on the most part for the sake of her two children.

Speaking about her dating life, the Hollywood actress previously said: ''The reason I don't talk about anything like that is because I have kids. People ask that question as if, 'Oh yeah, it's really healthy to publicly talk about who I am or am not dating when I've got a tween.' [Ryder] can read, and he can hear. I'm not going to indulge in that kind of thing until there's someone in my life who I am introducing to my kids.''