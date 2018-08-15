Kate Hudson has been craving fruit.

The 39-year-old actress - who already has sons Ryder, 14, and Bingham, seven - is expecting her first child, and first daughter, with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, and has admitted she's starting to feel ''huge'' now but can't stop munching on watermelon.

Taking to her Instagram account, she uploaded a photograph of her baby bump sticking out next to a bowl of fruit, which she captioned: ''Working all day today and realizing that I should probably be sharing some work life because that's a huge part of my day to day but... I'm too pregnant and too lazy so here's a picture of what I wish I was doing all day! (Yes, I am clothed here, I'm just so huge you can't see my shorts...I can't see them either.) #FruityCravings #HomeStretch (sic).''

The blonde beauty is just weeks away from meeting her little girl and admitted recently that she's been battling intense morning sickness throughout her pregnancy.

She said: ''There's all kind of differences, they say girls make you sicker and that, for me, has been the truth. It's been interesting so far.''

But Kate is looking forward to her family becoming ''balanced with feminine energy''.

She explained: ''[I'm looking forward to] balancing out the masculine [and] feminine in the house, I'm no longer outnumbered. Well, we are still outnumbered. I look forward to having feminine energy.''

The 'Almost Famous' star - whose mother is Goldie Hawn - announced her pregnancy with an adorable gender reveal video on her Instagram account in April.

She wrote: ''SURPRISE!!! If you've wondered why I've been so absent on my social channels it's because I have never been more sick! It was the most sick first trimester of all my children.

''We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I'm a poppin now! And it's too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way [sic]''