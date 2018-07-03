Kate Hudson has joked that she can't wait to down her ''first filthy dirty martini'' after she gives birth to her daughter.
Kate Hudson can't wait to down her ''first filthy dirty martini'' after she gives birth to her daughter.
The 39-year-old actress is currently expecting her first child with her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, and has taken to Instagram to joke that during her calming meditation sessions, she has been training her mind on the thought of enjoying an alcoholic beverage for the first time since falling pregnant.
Posting a picture of herself laid on a series of pillows whilst showcasing her baby bump in items from her Fabletics range, Kate - who already has sons Ryder, 14, and Bingham, six, from previous relationships - wrote: ''Visualizing and connecting to a healthy birth and my first filthy dirty martini #namaste #MissMyMartinis#Weekend #MyFabletics @fabletics (sic)''
As the mother of two sons, the 'Bride Wars' star hasn't been shy about sharing her excitement at welcoming a girl into the world, but revealed in May this year that the tot has been giving her intense morning sickness.
She said: ''There's all kind of differences, they say girls make you sicker and that, for me, has been the truth. It's been interesting so far.''
But Kate is excited for the arrival of their baby and is looking forward to her family becoming ''balanced with feminine energy''.
She explained: ''[I'm looking forward to] balancing out the masculine [and] feminine in the house, I'm no longer outnumbered. Well, we are still outnumbered. I look forward to having feminine energy.''
The 'Almost Famous' star - whose mother is Goldie Hawn - announced her pregnancy with an adorable gender reveal video on her Instagram account in April.
She wrote: ''SURPRISE!!! If you've wondered why I've been so absent on my social channels it's because I have never been more sick! It was the most sick first trimester of all my children.
''We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I'm a poppin now! And it's too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way [sic]''
It was on this day (June 15th) in 1979 that Joy Division unveiled their iconic debut album 'Unknown Pleasures'.
The best Stephen King adaptations in film history.
Download Festival finally got the stunning weather it deserved, as over 100,000 fans descended with the likes of Guns N Roses, Ozzy Osbourne and...
Slaves sweat it out in the video for their latest single 'Cut And Run'; the first single from their forthcoming new release, the details of which are...
This year's winning shows were 'The Cursed Child' and 'The Band's Visit'.
They'll release 'Joy as an Act of Resistance' in August.
Thurgood Marshall (Chadwick Boseman) is well known for becoming the first African American Supreme Court...
This reunion of actor Mark Wahlberg and director Peter Berg feels like a natural successor...
Deepwater Horizon is an American disaster film that is based upon the true story of...
This animated trilogy concludes on a very high note with this smart, involving and often...
Mother's Day is the latest in the series of Garry Marshall's films which include Valentine's...
Sometimes, life can really take a turn when you least expect it. For one man,...
Aidan Bloom may look like he's got a lot going for him on the outside,...
Tom and Anna Reed are a young married couple who have moved all the way...
A terrific story is compromised by the demands of commercial filmmaking, adding action-thriller scenes to...
Rachel and Darcy have been friends since school, though the girls are very different, it...
Shot in the style of a bland Hollywood rom-com, this film is actually a weepie...
Being based on the Jim Thompson novel, this could never be a cheery romp. Indeed,...
Lou Ford leads -what looks to be a pretty unremarkable existence, he's the deputy Sheriff...