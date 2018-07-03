Kate Hudson can't wait to down her ''first filthy dirty martini'' after she gives birth to her daughter.

The 39-year-old actress is currently expecting her first child with her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, and has taken to Instagram to joke that during her calming meditation sessions, she has been training her mind on the thought of enjoying an alcoholic beverage for the first time since falling pregnant.

Posting a picture of herself laid on a series of pillows whilst showcasing her baby bump in items from her Fabletics range, Kate - who already has sons Ryder, 14, and Bingham, six, from previous relationships - wrote: ''Visualizing and connecting to a healthy birth and my first filthy dirty martini #namaste #MissMyMartinis#Weekend #MyFabletics @fabletics (sic)''

As the mother of two sons, the 'Bride Wars' star hasn't been shy about sharing her excitement at welcoming a girl into the world, but revealed in May this year that the tot has been giving her intense morning sickness.

She said: ''There's all kind of differences, they say girls make you sicker and that, for me, has been the truth. It's been interesting so far.''

But Kate is excited for the arrival of their baby and is looking forward to her family becoming ''balanced with feminine energy''.

She explained: ''[I'm looking forward to] balancing out the masculine [and] feminine in the house, I'm no longer outnumbered. Well, we are still outnumbered. I look forward to having feminine energy.''

The 'Almost Famous' star - whose mother is Goldie Hawn - announced her pregnancy with an adorable gender reveal video on her Instagram account in April.

She wrote: ''SURPRISE!!! If you've wondered why I've been so absent on my social channels it's because I have never been more sick! It was the most sick first trimester of all my children.

''We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I'm a poppin now! And it's too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way [sic]''