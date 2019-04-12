Kate Hudson can't believe how much of a ''young man'' her eldest son is becoming, as she says he's growing up so fast and is already a great big brother to his newborn sister Rani.
Kate Hudson can't believe how much of a ''young man'' her eldest son is becoming.
The 39-year-old actress has Ryder, 15, with ex-husband Chris Robinson, and has said she's amazed by the ''man'' he is becoming, especially when it comes to his little sister Rani, six months, whom Kate has with current partner Danny Fujikawa.
Kate - who also has Bingham, seven, with former fiance Matt Bellamy - said: ''Ryder's 15, which is crazy, I mean, it's like, I mean, he is almost, he's getting up to six feet and he's such a great boy, young man. The other day we went to breakfast and I was juggling a million things and I think it's like, really wise to go alone with three kids...and the next thing you know, I'm not eating, I'm juggling everything and I go to Ryder, [say] 'Just take Rani,' and I went to get my food at the buffet, and I looked over and here is this young man holding his sister.''
And the 'Almost Famous' star says she feels as though she has ''500 kids'', because her brood keep her constantly ''exhausted''.
Speaking on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan', she added: ''It feels like I have 500 kids. Everyone's like, 'How are you?' And I'm like, 'Exhausted. I'm so tired.''
Although she might not be in the triple digits when it comes to her children, Kate did recently admit she'd love to have at least 100 tots, despite having a ''pretty brutal'' pregnancy with daughter Rani.
She said: ''[I] would have 100 kids. [I] love being pregnant.
''[My last pregnancy was] pretty brutal. I could hardly walk. I had this thing, it happened with Bing too, I have like a dancer hip ... when I start carrying heavier, forget it, I can hardly get up the stairs.
''But I'll still get pregnant again! I just love it.''
Who are bassist Kyle Bann's biggest influences?
He's just dropped his latest single The Games Room.
On the South-East coast O'Hooley And Tidow treated the people of Deal to an evening of fabulous folk music.
Joep Beving's latest album 'Henosis' is an epic affair of more than twenty tracks and follows his 2018 release 'Conatus'.
Stronger Than Pride was released on this day (April 5) in 1988.
Everything you need to know about goth rock band Hana Piranha.
Thurgood Marshall (Chadwick Boseman) is well known for becoming the first African American Supreme Court...
This reunion of actor Mark Wahlberg and director Peter Berg feels like a natural successor...
Deepwater Horizon is an American disaster film that is based upon the true story of...
This animated trilogy concludes on a very high note with this smart, involving and often...
Mother's Day is the latest in the series of Garry Marshall's films which include Valentine's...
Sometimes, life can really take a turn when you least expect it. For one man,...
Aidan Bloom may look like he's got a lot going for him on the outside,...
Tom and Anna Reed are a young married couple who have moved all the way...
A terrific story is compromised by the demands of commercial filmmaking, adding action-thriller scenes to...
Rachel and Darcy have been friends since school, though the girls are very different, it...
Shot in the style of a bland Hollywood rom-com, this film is actually a weepie...
Being based on the Jim Thompson novel, this could never be a cheery romp. Indeed,...
Lou Ford leads -what looks to be a pretty unremarkable existence, he's the deputy Sheriff...