Kate Hudson has announced her first Fabletics menswear line.

The 40-year-old actress - who co-founded the leisurewear brand in 2013 - is branching out her empire after launching a new activewear range for men.

She shared a post on her Instagram account of her 16-year-old son Ryder Robinson - who she has with ex-husband Chris Robinson - and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa urging her followers to spoil the men in their lives.

Kate captioned the post: ''Today it's all about my boys Exciting news: @Fabletics MEN is here! Which means the guys in your life can now become VIPs too--but spots are LIMITED! The first 5,000 guys to sign up get early access...so tell all the men in your life!! Did you see @swimswammyslippyslappy's unboxing? (sic)''

Danny - who has 16-month-old daughter Rani with Kate - first unveiled the new line on his own Instagram with an video of him unboxing a package showing off a new pair of sweat shorts, a sweatshirt, t-shirt and more from the new line.

The 33-year-old actor captioned the post: ''Unboxing of @fabletics awesome new line of menswear! Praise be @katehudson for coaching me (sic)''

The Fabletics menswear range is priced from $40 for a pack of three boxers to $60 for a hoodie, as well as $50 for tights for members of the subscription service.

Kate's new collection comes weeks after it was reported she wanted to ''build an empire''.

The movie star is currently juggling her acting career, the fashion brand and her family - which also includes eight-year-old son Bingham, whom she has with ex Matt Bellamy - as well as a new podcast, and her own brand of vodka, and she wants to keep pursuing her singing career.

An insider revealed: ''She's up early working out, getting the kids ready for school and going to work, and she still finds the energy to go to dinner with girlfriends or cook dinner for the family when she gets home.

''She's building an empire, and still singing and acting. She wants to do it all.''

And although there's a lot on her plate, Kate couldn't be happier.

The source added: ''She's balancing a lot of different things, but she's very content and feels really fulfilled.''