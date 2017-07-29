Kate Hudson thinks ageing ''sucks'' and says getting older is a ''double-edged sword''.
Kate Hudson thinks ageing ''sucks''.
The 'Almost Famous' star sees it as a ''double-edged sword'' getting older because whilst it affects her physically, being older has given her a greater ''sense of wisdom''.
She said: ''Ageing sucks. It's like a double-edged sword, because you accept that your body starts to change and gravity takes over and, as that's happening, you gain a sense of wisdom and get more comfortable with who you are ...
''I'm all for the creams and the lasers and longevity. I'm not going to lie: I'm one of those women who, if there's a filter, I'm using it. If someone said when would you have liked to have stopped ageing, it would have been about 29. You can use all the creams in the world but, I'm telling you, the best thing for ageing is being active and healthy, so I want to reach out to women about body positivity.''
And the 38-year-old actress - who has 13-year-old son Ryder and Bingham, six, from previous relationships - wants to live life to the fullest as she knows life is short.
She added to The Times magazine: ''Life is short and insignificant and that's a scary thing to think about. When we talk about the things that are challenging, it always boils down to the fact we don't have that much time. But it's irresponsible for me to talk about struggles - I feel like a very lucky person.''
