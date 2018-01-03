Demi Lovato was ''so excited'' to design another collection for Fabletics.

The 'Confident' hitmaker has teamed up with Kate Hudson's label for the third time, and her latest range includes footwear and two athletic bags for the first time.

Demi said: ''I was so excited when Fabletics asked me to come back to design another capsule collection with them!

''I've learned so much from working with the Fabletics design team the past year and really wanted to take it to the next level with this collection now that I'm more confident with the process.''

And the 25-year-old star thinks the collection - which features tops, shorts, sports bras and other layering pieces with bold straps, metallic and textured mesh details - is closer to her own style than ever before and reflects the needs and wants of her fans.

She added: ''I think that this collection reflects my personal style more than ever.

''It was also very important to me to incorporate all of the feedback I've received from my supportive fans. I made sure to include different elements and details into the collection that were not only important to me but to them as well.''

And Fabletics executives are delighted with the results of Demi's latest foray into design.

Felix del Toro, Senior Vice President, chief merchandise and design officer for the company, said in a statement: ''Demi's leveraging her creative abilities, and has become more confident as a designer.

''In approaching this collection she channeled what she and her fans are looking for in activewear pieces which support her life as a confident woman.''