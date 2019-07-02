Kate Bosworth is focusing on her production company so she can ''be the change'' in Hollywood.
Kate Bosworth has taken a step back from acting to ''be the change''.
The 36-year-old star has opted to move behind the camera and focus on her and husband Michael Polish's production company, Make Pictures, in order to ''tell meaningful stories'' and make a difference to the world.
She told Australia's Daily Telegraph newspaper: ''I no longer wanted to be involved in a limited capacity.
''I feel an intense need and I have an insatiable drive to tell meaningful stories, ones with impact.
''We understood that if you want to make change you have to step in and be the change.
''We urge one another to make the world a better place through our art.''
The 'Blue Crush' actress previously admitted she feels ''hopeful'' about the future of Hollywood after accusations about sexual misconduct allegedly carried out by several movie executives, including Harvey Weinstein, came to light, and she hoped that both men and women will get involved in helping to rid the industry of such behaviour in the future.
She said: ''What I'm hopeful and positive about is this idea of coming together and inclusiveness. That means women and men.''
The 'Homefront' actress was particularly keen for men to come forward and show their support to women who claim to have been sexually harassed, and she admitted she felt ''really optimistic'' about the future.
She said: ''We really need great men to step in and say, 'I understand and identify with what the issue is, and I stand with you.' So please know it's an inclusive issue and something everyone needs to come together on. I feel really optimistic.''
It's time for a riot grrrl revolution.
The Pope is the formidable nickname given to Frank Silva; a businessman who runs a...
Don Piper is a baptist minister who has everything to live for; a wonderful wife...
For a film about early onset Alzheimer's, this is a remarkably wry, honest and even...
On the outside, Alice Howland appears to have an idyllic life. A beautiful family life...
With a powerhouse cast and an anaemic script, this violent revenge thriller never quite gets...
Phil Broker is an ex-cop sadly widowed and left with his 10-year-old daughter Maddie. The...
First-time filmmaker Aselton creates one of the most assured thrillers in recent memory, throwing finely...
If you were hoping for a romantic comedy with a harmless storyline, romance and inoffensive...
Lily is a 15-year-old girl who has been raised in the miserable land of trailer...
This remake of Sam Peckinpah's 1971 British thriller is deeply unpleasant but very well-made. It's...
David and Amy Sumner are a happily married couple who live in L.A., when Amy's...