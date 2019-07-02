Kate Bosworth has taken a step back from acting to ''be the change''.

The 36-year-old star has opted to move behind the camera and focus on her and husband Michael Polish's production company, Make Pictures, in order to ''tell meaningful stories'' and make a difference to the world.

She told Australia's Daily Telegraph newspaper: ''I no longer wanted to be involved in a limited capacity.

''I feel an intense need and I have an insatiable drive to tell meaningful stories, ones with impact.

''We understood that if you want to make change you have to step in and be the change.

''We urge one another to make the world a better place through our art.''

The 'Blue Crush' actress previously admitted she feels ''hopeful'' about the future of Hollywood after accusations about sexual misconduct allegedly carried out by several movie executives, including Harvey Weinstein, came to light, and she hoped that both men and women will get involved in helping to rid the industry of such behaviour in the future.

She said: ''What I'm hopeful and positive about is this idea of coming together and inclusiveness. That means women and men.''

The 'Homefront' actress was particularly keen for men to come forward and show their support to women who claim to have been sexually harassed, and she admitted she felt ''really optimistic'' about the future.

She said: ''We really need great men to step in and say, 'I understand and identify with what the issue is, and I stand with you.' So please know it's an inclusive issue and something everyone needs to come together on. I feel really optimistic.''