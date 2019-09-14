Kate Bosworth was sworn off actors after dating Orlando Bloom.

The 'Superman Returns' star dated the Hollywood star between 2002 and 2006 but she says it made her realise she didn't want to date another actor as she felt it was ''too much of the same thing''.

Speaking on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, when asked what was the biggest thing she learned from her relationship with Orlando, she said: ''Oh my God! I knew this was going to be a crazy one. Well, I married a director. Sorry! It's no bueno [with an actor]. It's just - it's too much of the same thing. He's so lovely, truly. I'm not being mean. We're really, really good friends and there's nothing bad at all between us.''

Kate previously branded her husband Michael Polish - who she married in 2013 - as the ''sexiest man alive''.

She said: ''I married my sexiest man alive - my husband Michael is the sexiest man alive ... It's true! He's the greatest.''

And Kate previously insisted she thinks she did ''OK'' growing up in the public eye and coping with the scrutiny of the internet.

She said: ''I think I did OK (growing up). If I were to give myself a grade, I think I did pretty well, because it's a wild world, this whole thing of being under a microscope. We didn't have Instagram or Twitter in my early 20s, but you could Google and look at things online and be scrutinised, and that's a really bizarre place to be, because I grew up in a small town, I didn't really have any armour to shield myself. So I think that when you're just a sensitive young kid in the world trying to figure it out, you're just dodging bullets and hoping you don't get hit in an artery.''