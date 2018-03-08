Kate Bosworth is honoured to play Sharon Tate in the new movie 'Tate'.

The 35 year old is set to star as the tragic American actress who was brutally murdered in her home she shared with husband Roman Polanski by the Manson family, while she was eight-and-a-half months pregnant with the couple's son.

Bosworth - whose husband Michael Polish is helming the new film - has been back by Sharon's sister Debra Tate and the actress thanked Debra for backing the production.

She wrote on Twitter: ''It is my honor to play Sharon Tate in our next film 'TATE'.

''This picture will only celebrate her life. We will not violate her or exploit her death. It's her time.

''Thank you Debra Tate for joining us in sharing your sister's life. (sic)''

Nick Phillip is on board as producer and Deadline report the film will focus on the actress' last day of her life.

Sharon was stabbed 16 times when she was only 26 and two weeks away from giving birth to her first baby and four houseguests were also brutally murdered in 1969.

This isn't the only production in the works to detail the murder spree of the Manson family after Quentin Tarantino revealed Leonardo Dicaprio and Brad Pitt are to star in his latest flick 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'.

However, Debra has said her sister's murder has been ''exploitative since day one'' and has finally found a filmmaker who is interested in Sharon's life.

She told Deadline: ''It's been exploitative since day one. It's been the case since the media went crazy and has perpetuated mistruths making things even more salacious.

''It's now morphed into something that is more fictionalised than truth at this point. To celebrate the killers and the darkest portion of society as being sexy or acceptable in any way, shape or form is just perpetuating the worst of our society.

''I am vehemently opposed to anything that does that. I've been dealing with this for 50 years now.

''We need to stop this, and I intend to help the family behind the NoNotoriety anyway I can to help make this a national movement.

''At long last I have found filmmakers who are interested in the life story of my sister Sharon.

''Other projects have been a real source of pain in their insensitivity and gross exploitation of my sister.

''I am proud to join this very accomplished team to bring the story of the profoundly unique woman known as Sharon Tate.''