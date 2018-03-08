Kate Bosworth has revealed she is honoured to be starring as Sharon Tate in a new movie helmed by her husband Michael Polish 'Tate'.
Kate Bosworth is honoured to play Sharon Tate in the new movie 'Tate'.
The 35 year old is set to star as the tragic American actress who was brutally murdered in her home she shared with husband Roman Polanski by the Manson family, while she was eight-and-a-half months pregnant with the couple's son.
Bosworth - whose husband Michael Polish is helming the new film - has been back by Sharon's sister Debra Tate and the actress thanked Debra for backing the production.
She wrote on Twitter: ''It is my honor to play Sharon Tate in our next film 'TATE'.
''This picture will only celebrate her life. We will not violate her or exploit her death. It's her time.
''Thank you Debra Tate for joining us in sharing your sister's life. (sic)''
Nick Phillip is on board as producer and Deadline report the film will focus on the actress' last day of her life.
Sharon was stabbed 16 times when she was only 26 and two weeks away from giving birth to her first baby and four houseguests were also brutally murdered in 1969.
This isn't the only production in the works to detail the murder spree of the Manson family after Quentin Tarantino revealed Leonardo Dicaprio and Brad Pitt are to star in his latest flick 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'.
However, Debra has said her sister's murder has been ''exploitative since day one'' and has finally found a filmmaker who is interested in Sharon's life.
She told Deadline: ''It's been exploitative since day one. It's been the case since the media went crazy and has perpetuated mistruths making things even more salacious.
''It's now morphed into something that is more fictionalised than truth at this point. To celebrate the killers and the darkest portion of society as being sexy or acceptable in any way, shape or form is just perpetuating the worst of our society.
''I am vehemently opposed to anything that does that. I've been dealing with this for 50 years now.
''We need to stop this, and I intend to help the family behind the NoNotoriety anyway I can to help make this a national movement.
''At long last I have found filmmakers who are interested in the life story of my sister Sharon.
''Other projects have been a real source of pain in their insensitivity and gross exploitation of my sister.
''I am proud to join this very accomplished team to bring the story of the profoundly unique woman known as Sharon Tate.''
The Pope is the formidable nickname given to Frank Silva; a businessman who runs a...
Don Piper is a baptist minister who has everything to live for; a wonderful wife...
For a film about early onset Alzheimer's, this is a remarkably wry, honest and even...
On the outside, Alice Howland appears to have an idyllic life. A beautiful family life...
With a powerhouse cast and an anaemic script, this violent revenge thriller never quite gets...
Phil Broker is an ex-cop sadly widowed and left with his 10-year-old daughter Maddie. The...
First-time filmmaker Aselton creates one of the most assured thrillers in recent memory, throwing finely...
If you were hoping for a romantic comedy with a harmless storyline, romance and inoffensive...
Lily is a 15-year-old girl who has been raised in the miserable land of trailer...
This remake of Sam Peckinpah's 1971 British thriller is deeply unpleasant but very well-made. It's...
David and Amy Sumner are a happily married couple who live in L.A., when Amy's...