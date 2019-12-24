Kate Bosworth found a bear swimming in the pool in her garden over the summer.
The 36-year-old actress was enjoying the Los Angeles sunshine in her backyard when her peace was disturbed by the creature climbing over her fence.
Showing footage of the bear in her pool during an appearance on 'Live With Kelly and Ryan', she said: ''He just came around the corner... and I was literally just sitting there.
''He was trying to bite the tube to the vacuum in my pool and I was like, 'Hey, I don't wanna replace that', and he looked at me and got out of the pool.''
The 'I-Land' actress wasn't too shocked by her uninvited guest as bears are regularly spotted in the neighbourhood.
She said: ''They're literally known as the neighbourhood bears. We have, like, a Neighbourhood Watch, where all the neighbours are, like, texting: 'Hey, the bear's by your house, the bear's in your trash...' No one saw that one [who got in my pool].''
And Kate wasn't afraid because she's found the local bears to be ''friendly''.
She said: ''He's been friendly thus far... I've known this bear since he was a little cub. There's actually two of them... I saw the cubs jump in our pool when they were, like, super small.''
Elsewhere on the show, Kate credited her love of horses for landing her her acting career.
She explained: ''I started riding when I was four years old and I was a big show jumper.
''The first movie I ever did was called 'The Horse Whisperer' and I got that role because I was an equestrian.
''I wanted to go to the Olympics, now keep in mind I was very young and that was probably a ridiculous dream. I always say that is was from my love of horses that I was able to do 'The Horse Whisperer' and that's where I found my love for acting. I was 13 of 14.''
