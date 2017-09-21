Hollywood star Kate Boswoth loves being a stepmother and giving advice to Jasper, who is entering her twenties.
Kate Bosworth's stepdaughter has reminded her what her ''angst-ridden'' twenties were like.
The 34-year-old actress has opened up about her new role as a stepparent to husband Michael Polish's 19-year-old daughter Jasper and says the teenager is about to enter a roller-coaster decade during which she learn so many of life's difficult lessons, and she recognises a lot of herself in Jasper.
Kate said: ''My stepdaughter is just entering her twenties, and I'm reminded of how angst-ridden and horrifying that decade is. It's a lot of fun but also just riddled with anxiety. I don't have many regrets, but I do feel like I learned a lot from that decade and have implemented those lessons into my 30s.''
But Kate - whose exes include Orlando Bloom and Alexander Skarsgard - has advised Jasper to reach out to the women around her and not be afraid to use their experiences to guide her through the tricky next few years.
She added to Who What Wear: ''One key takeaway is the importance of seeking counsel and advice from women with more experience.''
Earlier this year, the 'Before I Wake' star admitted she is keen to have children of her own ''soonish'' with Michael, 46, who she married in 2013 after two years of dating.
She said: ''[Having children I hope] will be coming soonish. I don't know when, but at some point.''
However, she's happy she's close to Jasper and can discuss the ups and downs of becoming an adult woman.
She said: ''She and I are very close. We spoke the other day and I said, 'Look, I'm not going to sugarcoat this for you, but 19 to 23 - it's a rough ride.' I've never had a sister, so I was hoping I'd experience something I'd not had before. I felt very protective of her - when we met it was an immediate click. Although recently I heard her tell this story from her point of view, and she said, 'Oh, yeah, I was ready to go into that meeting hating her.' I had no idea, she's so nice! The idea of her hating anyone is unthinkable. I think she was nervous of the 'actress' element ... so I understood that.''
