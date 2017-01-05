Kate Bosworth has teamed up with Tory Burch to create a handbag.
Kate Bosworth has created her own handbag.
The 34-year-old actress has teamed up with Tory Burch to release the Kate Bosworth X Gemini Bag and can't wait to see what her fans think about her new release.
She explained: ''I love the aesthetic. It has a cool Seventies California vibe that I love so much but is also a classic. But perhaps what I love most is what the Gemini Link bag represents, which is the multiple roles we take on as powerful women.
''I am an actress, a producer, a stepmother, a friend, a wife... We are all many things and I adore that this bag embodies this sentiment.''
The blonde beauty believes the bag is perfect to team with a pair of ''flared blue jeans'' and a simple white T-shirt because it can make any casual attire look jazzy.
She said: ''During the day, wear it with a great pair of flared blue jeans and a simple white T-shirt. I feel that the bag should speak for itself. And at night, black leather pants with an oversized boyfriend sweater -- make it cool and edgy but casual and easy.''
And having a bag on her is vital because she has so many things she likes to carry with her when she goes about her day-to-day business.
She told Just Jared: ''iPhone, Glossier balm, Glossier stretch concealer, Chanel lipstick, Tory Burch sunglasses, wallet, small gray Moleskine for notes, Montblanc pen, gum (Big Red) and a small snack if I am running around, like almonds or an apple.''
The upcoming documentary shows the mother and daughter living next door to each other in California and explores their unique relationship.
The Pope is the formidable nickname given to Frank Silva; a businessman who runs a...
Don Piper is a baptist minister who has everything to live for; a wonderful wife...
For a film about early onset Alzheimer's, this is a remarkably wry, honest and even...
On the outside, Alice Howland appears to have an idyllic life. A beautiful family life...
With a powerhouse cast and an anaemic script, this violent revenge thriller never quite gets...
Phil Broker is an ex-cop sadly widowed and left with his 10-year-old daughter Maddie. The...
First-time filmmaker Aselton creates one of the most assured thrillers in recent memory, throwing finely...
If you were hoping for a romantic comedy with a harmless storyline, romance and inoffensive...
Lily is a 15-year-old girl who has been raised in the miserable land of trailer...
This remake of Sam Peckinpah's 1971 British thriller is deeply unpleasant but very well-made. It's...
David and Amy Sumner are a happily married couple who live in L.A., when Amy's...