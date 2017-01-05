Kate Bosworth has created her own handbag.

The 34-year-old actress has teamed up with Tory Burch to release the Kate Bosworth X Gemini Bag and can't wait to see what her fans think about her new release.

She explained: ''I love the aesthetic. It has a cool Seventies California vibe that I love so much but is also a classic. But perhaps what I love most is what the Gemini Link bag represents, which is the multiple roles we take on as powerful women.

''I am an actress, a producer, a stepmother, a friend, a wife... We are all many things and I adore that this bag embodies this sentiment.''

The blonde beauty believes the bag is perfect to team with a pair of ''flared blue jeans'' and a simple white T-shirt because it can make any casual attire look jazzy.

She said: ''During the day, wear it with a great pair of flared blue jeans and a simple white T-shirt. I feel that the bag should speak for itself. And at night, black leather pants with an oversized boyfriend sweater -- make it cool and edgy but casual and easy.''

And having a bag on her is vital because she has so many things she likes to carry with her when she goes about her day-to-day business.

She told Just Jared: ''iPhone, Glossier balm, Glossier stretch concealer, Chanel lipstick, Tory Burch sunglasses, wallet, small gray Moleskine for notes, Montblanc pen, gum (Big Red) and a small snack if I am running around, like almonds or an apple.''