Kate Beckinsale thinks she and Michael Sheen are ''trendsetters''.

The 45-year-old actress was in a relationship with the 'Masters of Sex' star for eight years until 2003 but even after they split, the former couple - who have daughter Lily, 19, together - remained close friends which the 'Farming' star thinks is much more common now than it was back then.

She told Britain's Tatler magazine: ''I think we are trendsetters, now it seems a lot of people go the extra mile, going on holiday with their exes.

''At first people thought we must still be in a relationship. But we're family and we still find each other funny and have good banter. And we've got a child together.

''It may be that somebody you meet when you're 21 might not be the person you should be with 20 years later. But it's also significant to have known someone that long.

However, the Underworld actress suggested she isn't in contact with her ex-husband Len Wiseman - who she divorced in 2016 after 12 years of marriage - any more.

Asked if they are still in touch, she simply said: ''We don't have a child together. It's a whole different thing.''

Kate was recently romantically linked with British comedian Jack Whitehall but she insist she's just enjoying being single at the moment.

She said: ''When you get divorced, everybody waits to see where you land. But I might not land anywhere for a bit.

''I'm really quite happy: it's quite nice to have a bit of Virginia Woolf time.''